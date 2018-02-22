Exclusive: Juventus finally set to seal Emre Can signature
11 May at 09:40CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Juventus are now finally set to sign Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, after months of drawn out negotiations.
The 24-year-old Can has long been a target for the Old Lady and joined Liverpool from Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2014 for a fee in the region of 12 million euros. Since then, the German has become a vital player for the Reds and had been important for them this season too. He appeared 26 times this season, scoring thrice and assisting four times. He is currently nursing a back injury which can keep him out of the World Cup.
CalcioMercato's Fabrizio Romano can exclusively report that Emre Can's entourage have indicated their desire to complete the deal with Juventus.
It is said that Can's entourage has sent an email to Juventus saying that they would come to Turin to complete the deal and the midfielder will soon be a Juventus player.
The Italian media has already reported that Can secretly visited Vinovo some weeks ago, but it is very close to being a done deal now.
The contract will five-year long and the player will earn just over 5 million euros a season. Massimiliano Allegri has handed the player assurance that he will be a key player for the club from next season on.
