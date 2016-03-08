Exclusive: Juventus following Wolves midfielder closely; the situation

Ahead of the January transfer window, Juventus have their eyes on a lot of players. However, they aren't just making plans for the winter, but also the summer. The Bianconeri need to stay on top of the situation and are already monitoring a few potential signings.

According to our sources , many tops teams are following Wolves' Ruben Neves and Juventus are one of them. The Bianconeri have watched the Portuguese midfielder live several times. In the past, Milan were also interested, as he was perfect for their project age-wise (and still is).

The biggest obstacle remains the evaluation of the player. Neves doesn't have a release clause in his contract, which means negotiations with Wolves are necessary. The English side, however, are not interested in slapping a price tag on the player.

In other words, anyone interested will have to make an offer for the player, which then will be evaluated by Wolves. Of course, the agent Jorge Mendes would also have a big say on the matter.