Exclusive: Juventus go cold on Milenkovic, Atletico and Man United keep tabs
06 May at 15:15Serie A giants Juventus are going cold in their pursuit of Nikola Milenkovic after his recent performances, Calciomercato exclusively understand.
Milenkovic has been one of the Serie A's most important young players over the last two seasons and has grown in stature this season. Clubs like Manchester United, Tottenham and Atletico Madrid are interested in him.
We understand that while Juventus have been very interested in Milenkovic over the last few months, the player's recent performances have made them believe that they should not go ahead with a deal for him.
Fabio Paratici really likes the young Serbian but the recent shows have let him disappointed and have made them feel that he isn't the right man for the bianconeri.
Last autumn, Juve did hold talks with Fali Ramadani for Milenkovic but Fiorentina's valuation of 50 million euros is too much of an ask for them, looking at the way he's playing currently.
Man United and Atletico Madrid remain interested.
