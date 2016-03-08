Exclusive: Juventus hunt for alternatives as Allegri and PSG share mutual admiration
09 May at 23:45Serie A giants Juventus are now busy scanning Europe for alternatives as Massimiliano Allegri is keen on being the next Paris Saint-Germain, who are thinking about bringing the Italian in.
We understand that Allegri is tempted by a possible move to PSG in the summer and a recent meeting involving Fabio Paratici, Andrea Agnelli, Pavel Nedved and Allegri, they failed to arrive onto a conclusion about the manager who seemed unsure about his future.
PSG are excited by the prospect of having Allegri at the helm as they believe they should have a manager with European experience at the club and not someone like Thomas Tuchel.
Meanwhile, Juventus are hunting for alternatives. They see Pep Guardiola as a dream, but don't see it as a realistic possibility.
The club is still interested in Antonio Conte and both Fabio Paratici and Nedved have personally contacted him for it, but Agnelli isn't convinced by having him again.
Mauricio Pochettino is an option and so is Didier Deschamps, who won the FIFA World Cup with France last year.
