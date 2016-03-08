Exclusive: Juventus in constant contacts with Emerson; Chelsea willing to sell

As we can report , the contacts between Juventus and the entourage of the player have been established for some time now. Emerson is waiting, knowing that he would be the first-choice left-back for the Bianconeri. Meanwhile, Chelsea have plans to sell (both him and Marcos Alonso).

The goal remains to sign him in June, but an attempt in January can't be ruled out. With 12 appearances this season, only two from start in the last seven games, Emerson wants more playing time because of the upcoming Euros this summer.

Maurizio Sarri would immediately welcome him with open arms at Juventus. For this reason, given the constant contacts between the parties, a loan offer with an obligation to buy shouldn't be excluded this month.

A revolution on the left: Juventus are preparing their plan to improve the side where, currently, they only have Alex Sandro and Mattia De Sciglio. For June, the Bianconeri have a clear goal on the transfer market, namely Emerson Palmieri.