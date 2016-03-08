Exclusive: Juventus keeping eyes on Atalanta youngster
05 October at 13:30Serie A giants Juventus are keeping eyes on Atalanta youngster Amad Traore, who is yet to make a senior appearance for La Dea this season.
Currently only 17 and Ivorian by nationality, Traore plays for the Atalanta Primavera side and also features in the UEFA Youth League. He has scored once this season and he's the younger brother of Empoli midfielder Hamed Junior Traore.
We understand that the bianconeri wanted him in the summer and even made an offer but couldn't secure the services of the striker.
Despite that, they are still in the chase for the Ivorian and could comeback for him soon. Atalanta consider him to be a star for the future and are likely to give him a chance in the first-team soon.
He has scored once this season in five appearances. He is a fast and mobile striker who is technical and seems too 'good for his age'. He was part of the Atalanta squad that played in the friendlies and he has already impressed many senior members of the side already.
Inter, Roma and Milan were also interested in signing him for their own academies before Atalanta signed him in 2014.
