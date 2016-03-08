Exclusive: Juventus make contact for Bayern Munich left-back
10 July at 15:55CalcioMercato exclusively understand that Serie A giants have established contact with Bayern Munich left-back Juan Bernat in an attempt to replace Alex Sandro.
Bernat joined Bayern from Valencia in the summer of 2014 under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola, after the exit of who Bernat fell out of favor. Last season, Bernat appeared 11 times in the Bundesliga, assisting twice.
CalcioMercato understand that Juventus have made contact for Bernat in an attempt to replace Alex Sandro, who has drawn links with moves to Manchester and Paris Saint-Germain this summer.
Bernat is expected to cost about 10 to 15 million euros, with his contract at the club expiring in the summer of 2019. Juventus feel that Bernat is a very viable option and lies in the same price bracket as Matteo Darmian.
The club's excellent relations with Bayern Munich could help them secure a possible deal.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
