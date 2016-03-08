Alex Sandro could find himself ending up at Manchester United after all, if the latest reports are accurate.

Duncan Castles claims that the Brazilian international - who has missed out on being selected by Tite for Russia 2018 - has agreed terms with the Red Devils.

The Juventus man - who hasn’t had the strongest season - nearly moved to Chelsea last summer for a sum believed to be in the region of €50-60 million. He is also liked by PSG.

​Now, Castles - who is close to Manchester United’s Coach, Jose Mourinho - claims that Sandro could be about to sign a deal worth €5 million a year.

That said, he would have to be sent to Old Trafford first, and that involves the Red Devils agreeing to the Old Lady’s €60m pricetag.

Sandro, 27, was acquired three seasons ago by Juventus, has made 12 assists between Serie A and Champions League action for the Bianconeri.