Exclusive: Juventus make initial contact for Real Madrid star
15 July at 10:10CalcioMercato exclusively understand that Serie A giants Juventus have made initial contact to sign Real Madrid full-back Marcelo.
As we had learnt some days ago that Paris Saint-Germain have opened talks for Alex Sandro and have made an offer of about 40 million euros, the former Porto man is expected to leave this summer. Manchester United have drawn links with the player, but PSG seem like his likely destination.
It has been exclusively learnt by CalcioMercato that Juventus see Marcelo as a replacement for Alex Sandro and have made initial enquiries for the player already. Their signing of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer has made them believe that they can sign top-class players.
It is believed that Real Madrid could consider selling Marcelo, if the right offer arrives and the Brazilian is one of Cristiano Ronaldo's best friends in football, with their friendship already well documented.
Offers of about 40 to 60 million euros could be enough for Marcelo and despite initial enquiries, Juventus are likely to sell some of their midfielders and Gonzalo Higuain before making a concrete offer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
