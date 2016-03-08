Exclusive: Juventus meet Chelsea for Rugani and Higuain – video
18 July at 16:10Juventus and Chelsea are in talks for Gonzalo Higuain and Daniele Rugani. The Blues have unveiled their new manager Maurizio Sarri today and the Bianconeri duo are among Sarri’s transfer priorities.
The Old Lady’s CEO Fabio Paratici has met Fali Ramadani in Milan today. Our reporter in Milan Marco Demicheli spotted Paratici while going back to Palazzo Parigi after the meeting with Ramadani who is one of the intermediaries working for Chelsea.
Ramadani has also tried to sign Alisson for Chelsea but the Brazilian is now close to joining Liverpool. The FIFA agent is on very good terms with both Juventus and Chelsea and today’s meeting with Paratici means there will soon be new developments about Higuain and Rugani’s future.
Il ds della #Juventus #Paratici rientra a Palazzo Parigi dopo l’incontro con l’intermediario del #Chelsea Ramadani per #Rugani e #Higuain— ilbianconero (@ilbianconerocom) 18 luglio 2018
[@marcodemi90] pic.twitter.com/sYjFhJNLHU
As we exclusively reported yesterday, the Old Lady is willing to sell Higuain for a fee close to € 60 million while Rugani’s price-tag is more than € 40 million.
Both deals will be finalized pretty soon if Chelsea match the Bianconeri’s asking price.
