Exclusive: Juventus offered Atletico Madrid full-back
02 March at 21:15Serie A giants Juventus have been offered the chance to sign Atletico Madrid full-back Filipe Luis on a free transfer in the summer.
The Brazilian did feature for the Los Rojiblancos in their game against Juve at the Wanda Metropolitano and he was one of the best players on the pitch too. The former Chelsea left-back has appeared in 16 La Liga games this season, scoring twice and assisting twice.
Calciomercato exclusively understand that the intermediaries of the player have offered the left-back to Juventus, who haven't really given positive feedback about signing the player on a free transfer.
It is believed that while Juve are interested, they have other players who are on top of their list of the left-backs they would want to sign in the upcoming summer transfer window.
Marcelo is one of the them. But Filip Luis is yet to sign a new deal at Atletico and it seems unlikely that he would sign one too.
