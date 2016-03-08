Juventus offering Higuain in swap deal for Bonucci, Milan want Caldara
26 July at 10:35Calciomercato exclusively understand that AC Milan and Juventus are working on a possible deal to send Leonardo Bonucci back to Juventus, with the Old Lady wanting to offer Gonzalo Higuain instead of swapping Bonucci for Mattia Caldara.
It is believed that Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici have been in constant contact with Leonardo over the last few days in an attempt to bring Bonucci back to the Old Lady, with Milan looking to sign Caldara in a swap deal.
Fabrizio Romano exclusively states that Juventus though, want to include Gonzalo Higuain in a swap deal instead of Caldara knowing that Milan want to sign a striker this summer.
The rossoneri though, don't want Higuain in a possible swap as they have already acquired a yes from Alvaro Morata after Leonardo contacted the Spaniard by phone, with Chelsea demanding a high fee of about 60 million euros.
If Milan do end up wanting to sign Higuain, they would sign him separately and not in a swap deal since they are aware of Juventus' willingness to sell the Argentine and they know that the bianconeri would reduce their asking price for the striker towards the end of the transfer window.
It is shaping upto be a complicated deal and Marko Pjaca could also be part of this swap deal.
