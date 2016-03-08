Exclusive: Juve's plan for Matuidi; renewal talks scheduled
02 October at 22:15Blaise Matuidi has managed to win back the confidence of Maurizio Sarri, following a summer of many rumours surrounding the future of the midfielder. As reported by our reporter, Fabrizio Romano, the Bianconeri are now planning to lock down the player.
Sarri believes that the Frenchman is a key player of the squad, offering great international experience, in addition to his versatile qualities. Therefore, he was and remains a certainty of the Juve team and the rumours of the summer are now a distant memory.
As Romano states, there will be direct contact with Matuidi's agent, Mino Raiola, in the coming weeks to discuss the future. The Bianconeri intend to extend the deal, which expires next summer, while the player himself wants to remain at the club.
In other words, there should be no major issues in the negotiations. One can expect that the biggest talking point will be the length of the contract, as Matuidi now is 32-years-old.
Go to comments