Exclusive: Juventus plan to include Douglas Costa in Pogba negotiation with Man Utd
19 June at 12:15Serie A giants Juventus are planning to include Douglas Costa in the deal for Paul Pogba with Manchester United.
Pogba has been heavily linked with a move back to Juventus this summer, after having claimed that this summer could be the right time for him to leave United. His agent Mino Raiola has already held talks with Juventus, who are doing their best to bring the Frenchman back.
We understand that Fabio Paratici and Pavel Nedved have dryly told Douglas that the club intends to sell him this summer. While the player is surprised by the decision, he is intent on proving himself to new manager Maurizio Sarri but the club is convinced that this is the right time to sell the Brazilian.
While PSG remain interested in Costa, Juventus are trying to include Douglas in their talks for Pogba as they look to reduce the valuation of the Red Devils through the player plus cash deal.
Manchester City have also previously tried to sign Douglas but the attempts failed. As things stand Juventus are open to selling in whatever way possible.
