Exclusive: Juventus remain in the hunt for James Rodriguez
25 February at 22:55Serie A giants Juventus are still in the race and hunt for Real Madrid loanee James Rodriguez, who is currently on a two-year-long loan spell at Bayern Munich.
James' second season at the Bavarian side has been a disappointment. The Colombian's time at Bayern has been plagued by some injuries, but he has struggled for consistency and has scored only 3 times in 19 appearances for the club.
We understand that Juventus are reflecting on the situation of the playmaker, whose father recently stated that he would surely fit into the plans of Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri.
Bayern president Uli Hoeness has previously stated that James' future at Bayern will depend on the manager and it will define whether they will pay the fee of 42 million euros to Real Madrid.
Juventus though, want to sort out the future of Paulo Dybala before they decide to sign James. They can count on their excellent relations with the agent of James Rodriguez- Jorge Mendes.
All in all, James' move to Juventus is not a foregone possibility by any chance.
