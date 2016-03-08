Exclusive: Juventus set to hand new contract to Moise Kean
11 April at 19:00Serie A giants Juventus are set to hand a new contract to Moise Kean in an attempt to increase his value, Calciomercato exclusively understand.
Kean has been in sublime form for the bianconeri over the last few games and was even on the scoresheet against AC Milan this past weekend. He has scored in each of the club's last three games and has found the back of the net five times in just seven league appearances.
We understand that Juve have prepared a new deal for Kean and that will help them increase his value to upto 50 million euros.
The youngster's current deal expires in the summer of 2020 and his value will not be more than 35 million euros. But due to his recent performances, his value is bound to increase.
Juve have prepared to deal and want to maximise the opportunity. They don't want to lose the player, not at a low value at any cost. Feyenoord had offered a fee of 12 million euros a year ago, but that was outright rejected by the bianconeri.
