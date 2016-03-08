Exclusive: Juventus submit first offer for Haaland; the details

Juventus and Mino Raiola continue to work on multiple operations together. The agent, who also takes care of the interests of Erling Haaland, has already been in contact with the Bianconeri about the Norweigan striker.

The Turin side have followed the player for a significant period of time, long before he became known to the public thanks to his performances with RB Salzburg in the Champions League. Therefore, after De Ligt, they are aiming to make their second big signing in just over a year.

As Calciomercato.com understands , the negotiations have started. There is an enormous distance between the parties, as the starting point of the Austrian club is € 80-100m. Of course, the Bianconeri aren't willing to pay this for the player.

However, they aren't keen on participating in international auctions either, thus presenting their first offer: €40m plus bonuses. Juve hope to make use of their great relationship with Mino Raiola, who knows how to get things his way. Then again, we are just at the beginning.