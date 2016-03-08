Exclusive: Juventus to see Dembele as priority if Liverpool target leaves
24 June at 11:35CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that while Juventus aren't currently interested in Mousa Dembele, they could look to sign the Belgian if Sami Khedira decides to leave the club this summer.
Dembele has fiercely been linked with a move to Inter this summer, as his agent was in Milan to discuss a possible deal with the club not long ago.
The Tottenham man has been a very important player for the Lilywhites over the last three seasons and has played a vital role in helping them qualify for the UEFA Champions League three times in just as many seasons.
Calciomercato can understand that while Juventus don't see Dembele as a priority, the Belgian will be eyed as a top target if Sami Khedira departs the bianconeri this summer.
Inter are said to be negotiating for a fee lower than 30 million euros with Tottenham and seem his next destination now, it can still turn around, especially with rumors already having linked Khedira with a move away from the Old Lady.
Tottenham are likely to reduce their asking-price for their player soon, with Inter already having put forward an offer.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments