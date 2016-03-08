Exclusive: Juventus turn down chance to sign Real Madrid target
10 March at 11:35Serie A giants Juventus have turned down the chance to sign Eder Militao, Calciomercato exclusively understand.
The defender has been linked with moves to not just Real Madrid, but Manchester United too. He has impressed a lot for Porto this season, with the 21-year-old appearing 19 times in the league.
We understand that while Militao is close to a Real move, he has been offered to several Italian clubs and that includes Juventus.
The former Sao Paolo man was pushed through to the intermediaries of Fabio Paratici, but Juve's denial was firm and immediate as they have other targets to focus on. That includes Matthijs de Ligt.
Militao will, in all likelihood, join Real Madrid very soon. A meeting will be held in the next few days to finalize the deal.
