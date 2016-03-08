Exclusive: Juventus want to make Pogba dream a reality

02 May at 11:15
Serie A giants Juventus will try their best to bring Paul Pogba back to Turin from Manchester United, Calciomercato understand.

Pogba hasn't had the best of times ever since he returned to Manchester United in the summer of 2016 from Juve. While he has shown glimpses of his real self, but he has failed to completely prove himself at Old Trafford.

We understand that while Real Madrid are leading the chase for Pogba, Juventus will try their best to bring the Frenchman in the summer.

While it seems like being close to a mission impossible currently, but it isn't exactly completely impossible. The minimum fee required to do a deal with United is around 100 million euros.

It is believed that Pogba will have no second thoughts about coming back to Juve, no matter who the manager is. With Cristiano Ronaldo at the club, it will be even more special.

Juve's very good relations with Pogba's agent Mino Raiola will be very helpful in thrashing out a possible deal.

