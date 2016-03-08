Exclusive: lack of big offers for Man Utd target, Juve prepare new contract
09 August at 10:35Juventus have received no convenient offers for Alex Sandro this summer and the Old Lady is keen to hand the Brazilian a new contract, sources have told Calciomercato.com.
Both Chelsea and Psg made bids in the region of € 70 million last summer but Juventus refused to sell the Brazilian left-back promising him that an offer around € 50 million would be enough to leave the Allianz Stadium in summer 2018.
Psg, however, were the only club to make a concrete bid for the former Porto star. The French club, however, did not offer more than € 40 million and Juventus have decided not to sell the player for that fee.
The Old Lady has been working to find valuable replacements for the Brazilian in case the right offer had come but nobody has placed a convenient bid for the Old Lady who is now going to offer Alex Sandro a contract extension given that his deal with the Black-and-Whites expires in 2020.
Click here for more transfer news
Go to comments