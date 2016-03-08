Exclusive: Lazio close to signing La Liga midfielder for €16m
26 July at 15:51According to what has been learnt from Calciomercato.com, Serie A club Lazio and La Liga club Sevilla have reached an agreement for a figure close to 16 million euros plus 3 million bonus for the transfer of Joaquin Correa to the capital city of Italy in the sumer transfer window.
The two clubs involved in the negotiations, that is the club biancoceleste and the Spanish club that is managed by Pablo Machin are now expected to exchange documents so that the transfer of Joaquin Correa to Italy can take place.
Now that Joaquin Correa to Lazio transfer is expected to take place in the summer transfer window, the 23 year old Argentina professional footballer will now return to the football league in Italy, where he played for Samdporia.
Two years ago, Joaquin Correa left Serie A club Sampdoria and joined Sevilla and now he is coming back to the league when he joins Lazio.
