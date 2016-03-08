Exclusive: Leonardo will leave but his transfer ideas will remain at AC Milan
03 June at 14:35Serie A giants AC Milan's transfer strategies will remain the same and will carry the influence of Leonardo, who will leave the club in the summer.
Our transfers correspondent Fabrizio Romano understands that Leonardo has been keen on leaving the rossoneri over the last few weeks and he has made a decision about the same. But his ideas about who the club should go after still linger about in the Milan corridors.
Leonardo wanted to revolutionize the Milan midfield and one prominent target was Gremio's Everton. There was an agreement in principle between the two clubs and Milan wanted to replicate another Paqueta-esque transfer.
The other player was Malcom of Barcelona. Leonardo had already met his agent and had agreed some terms about a possible move to the San Siro.
Two operations though did not have any concrete developments but they were good targets. One was Jordan Veretout of Fiorentina, who is currently a target for Napoli.
These ideas have not escaped the minds of the Milan leadership and Paolo Maldini will keep them in mind for the summer transfer window.
Translated by Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
