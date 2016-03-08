Exclusive: Liverpool target set for Juventus stay this summer
17 June at 11:25CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira has opened talks with the club and is expected to stay at the club this summer.
Khedira joined Juventus in the summer of 2015 from Real Madrid and has gone down in history as one of the best free signings of all times. The 31-year-old midfielder appeared in 26 Serie A games last season and scored nine times, assisting twice.
CalcioMercato's Fabrizio Romano can exclusively report that Khedira has opened talks with Juventus to discuss his future and he is expected to stay at the club.
Khedira's future has been in doubt over the last few weeks, especially with the impending arrival of Emre Can at the club. But Massimiliano Allegri sees him as a vital part of the side and is desperate to keep him.
Fabio Paratici and Beppe Marotta are ready to offer the German a new contract as Khedira's current deal runs out in the summer of 2019.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
