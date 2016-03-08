Exclusive: Maldini meets Diawara's agent at Casa Milan, the details

18 June at 11:45
A busy morning at Casa Milan. According to exclusive information from Calciomercato.com, Gerry Piccolillo and Daniele Piraino, lawyer and agent of Amadou Diawara, arrived a little while ago for a meeting with Paolo Maldini at the Rossoneri's headquarters.

The Napoli midfielder could become a hot name for Milan's midfield after the arrival of Kuric (who underwent medical examinations this morning) and the acceleration for Sensi.

Over the course of the January transfer market, Leonardo had his eye on the former Bologna man and his name could come back into fashion even now thanks to the player's willingness to leave Napoli.
 

