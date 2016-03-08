Exclusive: Man Utd and Man City target yet to sign new Inter deal
22 October at 22:50Manchester United and Manchester City target Milan Skriniar is reportedly yet to agree a new contract with the nerazzurri.
Skriniar has become one of the world's most wanted and impressive centre backs over the past two seasons and his performances for Inter last season attracted interest from both the Manchester clubs. His performance against AC Milan yesterday was exemplary too.
We exclusively understand that Skriniar is yet to agree a new deal with Inter, as the last round of talks were held about three months ago but have not made any progress since.
It is believed that Skriniar was happy with the rough agreement that was struck three months ago, but no progress has been made since then. He currently earns about 1.7 million euros a season, but had demanded 3 million euros a season. An agreement though, was reached at 2.6 million euros a season.
Despite the agreement not there yet, Inter are calm and are confident that the defender will sign the new contract till the summer of 2023.
Kaustubh Pandey
