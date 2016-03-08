Exclusive: Man Utd competing with Milan for Rakitic
14 October at 14:45Premier League giants Manchester United are currently locked in a battle with AC Milan for Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic.
The Croatian has even been linked with a move to the rossoneri's rivals Inter, but the name of Milan has popped up in recent days. Rakitic's current deal at the Nou Camp expires in the summer of 2021 and he has appeared five times in the La Liga this season.
We understand that Rakitic is keen on leaving Barcelona and Milan Chief Footballing Officer Zvonimir Boban is keen on signing the FIFA World Cup finalist.
Milan want to add experience to what they feel is a fragile group of players mentally and they have made contact with the entourage of Rakitic. There has been no offer yet, but these are attempts to lay down the groundwork for a January move.
Manchester United are also negotiating with Barcelona to find an agreement and Milan are set to compete with the Red Devils for the signature of the former Sevilla midfielder.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments