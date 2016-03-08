Exclusive: Man Utd target rejected Juventus approach this summer
05 September at 17:30Calciomercato exclusively understand that Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin had rejected a move to Juventus this past June, apart from having blocked a move to Manchester United too.
Godin has become one of Juve's most important players and during his stay at the Los Rojiblancos, he has become one of the best defenders in the world as well. Last season, the Urguyuan won the UEFA Europa League with the club.
We exclusively understand that Juventus had an approach for Godin rejected this past June as the defender has never wanted to leave the Madrid based side.
Godin had also pegged back an offer from United on the English deadline day on the apprehension that he was not looking to leave the Los Rojiblancos and he was very close to penning a new deal.
The defender dreams of playing the UEFA Champions League final with Atleti this season at the Wanda Metropolitano. On the basis of his decision, Diego Simeone and Atleti sporting director Andrea Berta had rejected Juve's offer, despite them being highly interested in signing a central defender.
