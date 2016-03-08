Exclusive: Man Utd target yet to hold talks about new Juve deal
08 September at 13:15Calciomercato understand that Juventus are yet to hold talks with Alex Sandro and his entourage over extending his Old Lady contract so far.
The Brazilian had been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United this past summer. The French giants had made two bids to sign the left-back, but both offers were rejected by Juventus.
We exclusively understand that Juve are yet to hold talks with the player and his entourage to discuss terms over a new deal, despite it being reported not long ago that talks will be opened in September.
Alex Sandro's entourage is waiting for a signal from Juve to start talks over a new contract, but despite promises about the same, a date about it has not been fixed.
A new contract will hand Alex Sandro wages of 4 million euros a season, whereas his current deal that expires in the summer of 2020 sees him earn 2.2 million euros a season.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments