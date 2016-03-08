Exclusive: Mancini chose Roma over Inter in the summer

However, as our reporter Fabrizio Romano reveals , he could have ended up at Inter in the summer. The Nerazzurri were following the defender as Conte is a big fan of the player. In fact, there were even contacts between the two clubs to probe the ground.

Meanwhile, Roma were in negotiations for the player as well. Inter weren't too keen on investing the €25-30m required to bring in the defender, and thus didn't move forward as fast as the Giallorossi. Furthermore, the player decided to accept the offer of the latter.

Roma reached an agreement with Atalanta on a €2m paid loan with an obligation to buy set at €13m, plus an additional €8m in bonuses related to Mancini's performances. Now, he is worth much more than what was invested.

Gianluca Mancini has won everyone over at Roma, settling in very well at the club after arriving from Atalanta in the summer. The Italian youngster performed as expected at the back, and even in the midfield, as Fonseca has relied on him in emergencies.