Exclusive: Mandzukic wants Premier League move, Allegri desperate to keep him
27 May at 10:30CalcioMercato have exclusively learnt that Juventus star Mario Mandzukic wants a Premier League move, but Massimiliano Allegri is desperate to keep him at the club.
Mandzukic has been quite a success at Juventus since he joined the club from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2015. This season, the 32-year-old Croatian scored five times and assisted thrice in 32 Serie A appearances while playing wide on the left flank.
CalcioMercato's Fabrizio Romano can exclusively reveal that while Mandzukic is yearning to seal a move to the Premier League, Allegri wants to make him an even more important part of his side next season.
Allegri has promised Mandzukic about more playing time as a striker next season, but the player is inclined towards leaving the club not for a challenge like that of a Chinese club but to the Premier League.
The Croatian can ask to leave the Turin side soon, with Jose Mourinho interested in taking him to Manchester United. He will only leave though, if the right offer arrives.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
