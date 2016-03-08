Exclusive: meeting between Inter and Sassuolo for Sensi, Carnevali confirms talks

21 June at 17:40
Inter and Sassuolo have met today to discuss Stefano Sensi's potential move to the San Siro, Calciomercato.com can exclusively reveal. The request of the Neroverdi is € 35 million and AC Milan has already contacted the player's agent and his club without finding an agreement with the Neroverdi.

Sassuolo's Sporting Director Giovanni Carnevali met Inter representatives today. Antonio Conte is also in the club's HQ.

The Nerazzurri are trying to lower the player's price-tag by including a player in a potential swap deal and the former Pescara man ​Andrew Gravillon could be the chosen one. 

Sassuolo's Sporting Director Carnevali spoke to media after the meeting confirming talks for Sensi: "Many clubs want to sign him, there are a lot of requests. I've met everyone, including Conte and I've watched the new headquarters". 

AC Milan and Sassuolo haven't reached an agreement for the talented Italian regista and Inter are trying to steal him from under the noses of their 'cousins'.


 

