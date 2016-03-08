Exclusive: Milan and Benfica continue negotiations over Florentino - the latest
29 January at 12:45The negotiations between AC Milan and Benfica for the defensive midfielder Florentino Luis continue. Despite the denials of Portuguese media, the Rossoneri haven't given up on landing the youngster before the window closes.
According to what has been learned by calciomercato.com, the first offer of an 18-month loan for €2m and with a buy-out clause, was sent back to the sender as Benfica deemed it insufficient.
Despite not being one of the top players for the current manager, the Benfica management believe that Florentino has an important future ahead and thus asks Boban and Maldini for a bigger effort. In fact, the demands are very clear.
The loan has to cost at least €5m, while the buy-out clause has to be at a considerable amount, perhaps €45m. In this respect, as we have learned, the parties are still not on the same page.
The real battle between Milan and Benfica seems to be the cost of the loan, and the parties will speak once again today to try and unlock the operation. The Rossoneri want Florentino, but further effort will be needed to deliver the Portuguese talent to Pioli.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments