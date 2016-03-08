Exclusive: Milan listening to offers from Roma for Suso
23 July at 14:55Serie A giants AC Milan are now listening to offers from Roma for Suso, who is close to leaving the club this summer.
Suso has been linked with a move away from the club this summer and his agent Alessandro Lucci has been in talks with the rossoneri to decide his future but talks about extending his contract have failed.
Our correspondent Daniele Longo understands that another meeting has taken place recently and he has revealed that Milan are now listening to offers from Roma for the Spaniard.
The club have now not found a firm agreement for the player but Paolo Maldini demands the giallorossi to trigger the winger's 38 million euros release clause that expires on the 15th of July. But if Milan want to reduce the price, they want 30 to 35 million euros and not less than that.
Roma have thought about offering one of the players out of Steven NZonzi, Javier Pastore, Maxime Gonalons, Gregoire Defrel and Patrik Schick. Milan are currently undecided.
