Exclusive: Milan set to close deal for Correa
23 July at 15:35Serie A giants AC Milan are now close to sealing the deal for Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa with a meeting between the parties scheduled for later today in what will be a hectic day in the deal.
Our correspondent Fabrizio Romano understands that Correa has practically defined his agreement with the rossoneri and has agreed personal terms already.
He will sign a deal till the summer of 2024 for just 3 million euros a season. He is now waiting for the green light for the deal with Atletico Madrid to be complete as soon as possible.
There is a distance between the two parties currently as Milan are offering 40 million euros initially plus bonuses to take the deal upto 48 million euros. Atletico though, want 50 million euros in the total deal.
It is a minor distance but it will be settled by today once Andrea Berta talks with the rossoneri management about the deal. Correa is now waiting, with his agent now in contact with Milan to complete the deal.
