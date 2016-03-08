Exclusive: Milan set to close deal for Correa

23 July at 15:35
Serie A giants AC Milan are now close to sealing the deal for Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa with a meeting between the parties scheduled for later today in what will be a hectic day in the deal.

Our correspondent Fabrizio Romano understands that Correa has practically defined his agreement with the rossoneri and has agreed personal terms already. 

He will sign a deal till the summer of 2024 for just 3 million euros a season. He is now waiting for the green light for the deal with Atletico Madrid to be complete as soon as possible.

There is a distance between the two parties currently as Milan are offering 40 million euros initially plus bonuses to take the deal upto 48 million euros. Atletico though, want 50 million euros in the total deal.

It is a minor distance but it will be settled by today once Andrea Berta talks with the rossoneri management about the deal. Correa is now waiting, with his agent now in contact with Milan to complete the deal.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.