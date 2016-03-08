Exclusive: Milan to accept loan offers for Arsenal target
04 July at 12:10CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly willing to let Arsenal target Andre Silva leave on loan this summer.
The Portuguese forward joined Milan from Porto last summer for a fee of 40 million euros. Since then, Andre Silva has failed to make an impact at the club and he could make only seven appearances in the Serie A and made 17 appearances from the bench, scoring only twice.
CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Milan have now agreed to let Andre Silva leave on a loan deal this summer.
The rossoneri and Jorge Mendes have struck an agreement that the player will be allowed to leave on loan, with Milan unwilling to part ways with him on a permanent basis.
No offers have arrived yet, with the Arsenal and Monaco target likely to leave this summer.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments