Exclusive: Milinkovic-Savic's agent confirms reason for missing Lazio medical tests
30 July at 11:15The agent of Sergey Milinkovic-Savic has confirmed to Calciomercato as to why the player couldn't arrive at Lazio's headquarters to undergo his medical earlier today.
It was earlier reported that with Chelsea preparing a massive offer to sign Milinkovic-Savic, the Serbian had failed to report to Lazio's headquarters earlier today to undergo a medical test before the new season starts.
In an interview that Milinkovic-Savic's agent Mateja Kezman exclusively gave to Calciomercato, he revealed as to why his client couldn't take the flight to Rome earlier today.
He said: " Sergej has only missed his flight due to a major road accident on the highway that leads from Belgrade to the airport.
"And he will start working with the team, then he will do the usual medical check-ups tomorrow morning. A move to force himself onto the market? Nothing like this: between me, Lazio and the player there is no problem, everything is ok " .
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
