Exclusive: Modric's agent told player won't be allowed to leave, Inter still hope
11 August at 09:49Calciomercato exclusively understand that Real Madrid have told Luka Modric's agent that they will not sell the midfielder at any cost this summer.
Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano reported yesterday that Modric has made it clear to Real Madrid and Florentino Perez that he wants to leave the club to join Inter Milan this summer.
Romano has exclusively told us today that Real Madrid have clearly communicated to Modric's agent Vlado Lemic that the Croatian midfielder will not leave this summer and the club believe that they will convince Modric into staying. That is the reason why reports in Spain have suggested that he is set to pen a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu when that isn't really the case.
The Los Blancos do not want to lose another top player after they lost Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus earlier this summer and Zinedine Zidane resigned before the World Cup.
Inter are still believing that they can still thrash out a deal for Modric, who really wants to join the nerazzurri this summer. But the Croatian is not someone who would force an exit and he's someone who would want to leave the club in an honorable way since he is considered to be a legendary figure at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Modric hasn't given up, neither have Inter and the player's agent. But Perez is no mood to lose another top class player.
Translated by Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
