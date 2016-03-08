Inter have made a major step in the right direction in the Luka Modric case: the Croatian wants to move to Inter,

The 32-year-old has already agreed to the wages that the Nerazzurri have offered him, and is also convinced of his role within the Nerazzurri’s plans for the future under Luciano Spalletti.

​Trouble is, the Croatian - who reached the World Cup final with his country in Russia, only to lose to France 4-2 - knows that Florentino Perez will be hard to overcome.



The Real president is rightly being obdurate about the man who helped him win four Champions League titles in five years.



Modric wants to talk to his president, and it appears that this will happen on Wednesday. He knows this will have to be greenlighted by the Real supremo, who has already lost Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

But the detail here is that Inter already have everything ready in case Florentino were to concede….



Fabrizio Romano, adapted by @EdoDalmonte