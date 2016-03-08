Exclusive: Modric winks at AC Milan; Boban's reply
31 October at 15:00Luka Modric is destined to leave Real Madrid, now it's just a matter of time. However, it remains to be seen if the farewell will take place in January or June, though his adventure in Spain has arrived at its final stage.
The signals, to tell the truth, were already very clear in the last two transfer windows. Last January, Modric held talks with Inter and in July he did so with AC Milan. None of the clubs was able to reach an agreement with Real Madrid back then, though the scenario has since changed.
As we have learned, Modric is no longer Zidane's first choice and Perez doesn't consider him unsellable, willing to accept offers of around €10m for the Croatian. In short, the Bernabeu side have already come to peace with that he will leave.
Modric first choice is AC Milan, as he has supported the club since he was a kid. Furthermore, he is ready to reduce his salary to join the Rossoneri, but no encouraging signs are coming from the San Siro side. Despite the excellent relationship with Boban, the midfielder isn't part of the club's plans.
