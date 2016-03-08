Exclusive: Monaco make contact with Juventus for Higuain
04 June at 09:15CalcioMercato can exclusively understand the French giants Monaco have taken initial steps to sign Gonzalo Higuain as a replacement for Radamel Falcao.
The 31-year-old Higuain is one of the most renowned strikers in the world and joined Juventus from Napoli in the summer of 2016 for a fee in the region of 90 million euros. This season, the Argentine impressed in front of goal, scoring 16 times in the Serie A, assisting six times too.
CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that with Higuain all but set to leave Juventus this summer, Monaco are already intent on signing him.
It is believed that Juventus will consider offers in the region of 60 million euros for Higuain and could even look at a swap deal involving Mauro Icardi from Inter Milan.
But Monaco are intent on bringing the Argentine to the club, with the voices of Falcao's departure continuously increasing. Monaco see Higuain as the perfect replacement for Falcao, who too can leave Monaco this summer.
Monaco have made initial contact with the striker, but a possible deal is still far.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
