Exclusive: Monday is crucial in Inter-Sanchez deal

23 August at 23:15
Serie A giants Inter increasingly confident that they will secure the services of Alexis Sanchez, as Monday continues to be a key day in the negotiations with Manchester United.

The obligation to buy the player is currently set at 15 million euros the player's 'yes' has already been acquired by the nerazzurri. The deal is being worked on, but there are problems about how much of the wages United will be prepared to pay in the initial loan deal.

According to what has been learned by calciomercato.com , an important acceleration in talks is expected at the beginning of next week to close the deal.

Some bureaucratic issues did hold up the deal, but they are not expected to be a problem now. Inter are cleared to go ahead and hold talks with United again. The nerazzuri feel confident about the completion of the deal, despite having handed Mauro Icardi the number seven jersey.

Ole Solskjaer's words earlier today reflected willingness on United's part to complete a deal. The Norwegian said: "We are in talks with some clubs for the sale of Sanchez. I must also say that in the closed-door test held this week, Alexis played well and is working hard. We will see in September what will happen ".
