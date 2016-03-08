Exclusive: Mourinho makes Pogba decision amid Juve links
14 July at 09:55CalcioMercato exclusively understand that Jose Mourinho treats Paul Pogba to be unsellable, amidst reports linking the player with a move back to Juventus.
Pogba joined United from the bianconeri in the summer of 2016 for a then world record fee of 89 million pounds. While he has been a very important player for the Red Devils since then, he hasn't recaptured the form he had at Juventus.
CalcioMercato understand that while Juventus are interested in bringing Pogba back to Turin, with Mino Raiola possibly interested in the idea too, Jose Mourinho will not let Pogba go at any price this summer.
The United boss treats Pogba to be an untouchable player in the transfer market and will make him an even important player next season, with Nemanja Matic and Fred in midfield.
With just 20 days to go for the Premier League's transfer window to end, Mourinho will not let Pogba go, despite Juventus' interest.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
