Sponsors will help Juve to re-sign Pogba?
28 May at 15:20Juventus are dreaming of signing Paul Pogba and although the French star’s return to Turin is not going to be easy to achieve, the Old Lady could still make an attempt to sign their former midfielder.
According to Tuttosport, the Old Lady hopes to afford the signing of the France International with the help of some sponsors that could help the club to afford Pogba’s € 13 million-a-year salary.
Gonzalo Higuain is currently Juventus’ highest earner. The Argentinean is on a € 7.5 million-a-year deal.
The Italian paper believes that Pogba’s salary is Juventus’ biggest concern in terms of costs as the player’s price-tag could be just above € 63 million which is the current impact of Pogba in Man United’s balances sheet.
In order to complete a signing above € 70 million, however, the Old Lady may need to sell one of her top stars.
