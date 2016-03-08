Exclusive: Nainggolan surprises Inter; ready to evaluate offers from China

In fact, after making it clear that he wants to remain in Italy a few weeks ago, he seems to have changed his made. In recent days, he met with his agent, Beltrami, to open up to the possibility of joining a club abroad, and China is a possibility,



Shanghai Shenhua and the Dalian Yifang have both been informed about the situation, although the transfer window closes on July 31 in China. In other words, they will have to act rather fast, although relations with Inter are good.

Nainggolan has asked for time to go over the proposals, wanting to evaluate them both economically and personally. However, unlike in recent weeks, he hasn't closed the door straight away, knowing that he isn't in Inter's plans.