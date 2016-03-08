Exclusive: Nainggolan wants Cagliari move, club has two options
26 July at 21:45Inter midfielder Radja Nainggolan wants to move back to Cagliari this summer but no offers have been made due to the nerazzurri's valuation of the Belgian midfielder.
Nainggolan, much like Mauro Icardi, has already been told that he is not part of the club's plans next season. He hasn't traveled with the squad in their pre-season tour to China, like Icardi and is set to leave this summer.
We understand that while Cagliari certainly are interested, Nainggolan too is interested in going back to the club.
Inter signed him from Roma for a fee totaling upto 38 million euros and want a fee of 29 million euros for the player, with Cagliari interested but no clubs are willing to pay that much for the player.
Cagliari have two options: a dry loan or an interest-bearing loan option this summer. Nainggolan earns 4.5 million euros a season and Inter want to ship him out.
