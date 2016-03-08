Exclusive: Napoli, agent reveals latest updates on Verdi-Torino
31 July at 20:30
Simone Verdi's transfer to Torino seems to be a matter of days. At least, that is what the latest reports suggest, meaning the winger could leave after just one season with Napoli. To learn more, calciomercato.com interviewed Donato Orgnoni, the agent of the Italian.
After a year at Napoli, is Torino on the cards?
"There is no agreement with Torino and I don't have any appointments scheduled with their management. We are just waiting to understand what Napoli will tell us. It doesn't mean that he will remain, but we can't say for sure that he will leave either."
Meanwhile, the pre-season worked out well for Verdi...
"Very good, I would say. Simone is working so much, he's training with great intensity and the friendly proved it. He wants to play his chips continuing to make himself available to Ancelotti."
What future do you imagine for Verdi?
"A future where he can express all his potential, where he can be a protagonist. Soon we will know more about his future. For the moment, though, we are happy to be at Napoli."
After a year at Napoli, is Torino on the cards?
"There is no agreement with Torino and I don't have any appointments scheduled with their management. We are just waiting to understand what Napoli will tell us. It doesn't mean that he will remain, but we can't say for sure that he will leave either."
Meanwhile, the pre-season worked out well for Verdi...
"Very good, I would say. Simone is working so much, he's training with great intensity and the friendly proved it. He wants to play his chips continuing to make himself available to Ancelotti."
What future do you imagine for Verdi?
"A future where he can express all his potential, where he can be a protagonist. Soon we will know more about his future. For the moment, though, we are happy to be at Napoli."
Go to comments