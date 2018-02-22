Exclusive: Napoli and West Ham eye move AC Milan winger
28 May at 14:45Napoli and West Ham are interested in signing AC Milan winger Fabio Borini, Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned.
AC Milan have just made the player’s loan move permanent for a fee close to € 6 million but new Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti has included him in his summer shortlist to strengthen his Napoli squad.
Borini and Ancelotti are on very good terms that to their past experiences at Chelsea and the former Real Madrid boss believes his compatriot could strengthen and deepened the azzurri.
West Ham are also monitoring the situation of the Italian winger who, however, is not going to leave AC Milan on the cheap.
The rossoneri will need to sign one midfielder, one winger and one striker this summer but some of their players are expected to leave in order to keep the club’s book in order.
Reports in Italy suggest Gigio Donnarumma, Suso, Kalinic and Andre Silva are expected to leave the San Siro in the summer.
