Exclusive: Napoli close to signing Ospina on a permanent basis
22 February at 21:15Serie A giants Napoli are close to acquiring David Ospina on a permanent basis, with a deal with Arsenal all but agreed for the upcoming summer.
The Colombian goalkeeper has been signed by the partenopei on an initial loan deal from the Emirates Stadium based side. And before Alex Meret came back to full-fitness, Ospina was deputizing very well in goal for the Italian.
We understand that Ospina is expected to sign for Napoli on a permanent basis in the summer.
He is very much willing to join and has already given an approval to a permanent move and contacts have taken place between Napoli and Arsenal for the player in the last few days.
Napoli are expected to pay a fee of little less than 4 million euros to Arsenal to sign the keeper and Carlo Ancelotti has ensured the player that he still is a valuable member of the side.
