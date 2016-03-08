Exclusive: Napoli face issues over new contract for Juventus, Liverpool target
11 October at 19:55Calciomercato exclusively understand that Napoli are currently facing issues with the contract renewal of their Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski, with Juventus lurking.
Zielinski joined Napoli from Empoli in the summer of 2016 for a fee of 16 million euros. While he did take a while to settle in and become a regular, he has now become a vital cog in the wheel for the partenopei. He has appeared in eight Serie A games so far, scoring twice.
We exclusively understand that Napoli are facing issues about Zielinski's new contract and Juventus are prowling the Pole already.
The wage in the contract isn't the issue, but the release clause in it is. Zielinski's current deal has a release clause of 65 million euros and Napoli are looking to increase it amidst interest from other clubs and because it applies to foreign clubs only.
Aurelio di Laurentiis on doubling the release clause to 130 million euros, but Zielinski and his agent feels that the clause would be excessive.
Juventus are observing the situation, along with Liverpool.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
